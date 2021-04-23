Advertisement

Pulitzer-winning composer Wayne Peterson dies at 93

Composer, pianist and educator Wayne Peterson, who won a Pulitzer Prize for music that was...
Composer, pianist and educator Wayne Peterson, who won a Pulitzer Prize for music that was hotly contested because judges had chosen another composer, has died.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Composer, pianist and educator Wayne Peterson, who won a Pulitzer Prize for music that was hotly contested because judges had chosen another composer, has died. He was 93.

Peterson died on April 7 at his San Francisco home, his son Grant Peterson told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Peterson taught music at San Francisco State University. In 1992, he won the Pulitzer for his work, “The Face of the Night, the Heart of the Dark,” which was commissioned by the San Francisco Symphony.

The Pulitzer board, consisting mostly of newspaper editors and publishers, awarded Peterson the honor but in doing so it overruled the unanimous choice of the music jury, which had selected Ralph Shapey’s “Concerto Fantastique.”

The jurors — composers and musicians George Perle, Roger Reynolds and Harvey Sollberger — issued a public statement saying the Pulitzer board “was not professionally qualified” to reverse their decision, although they also praised Peterson’s work as a “masterful orchestral essay.”

“I’m terribly upset about being involved in something like this, especially since it was not of my making,” he told the Chronicle in 1992. “I’m honored to be a runner-up, for God’s sake!”

Peterson even once said that he, too, would have voted for Shapey’s piece if he’d been a juror.

The spat led to some changes in the Pulitzer jury process. It didn’t hurt Peterson’s career, which included more than 80 compositions and numerous awards and commissions.

“Wayne was a superb craftsman with his own distinctive voice,” San Francisco composer Richard Festinger, who taught alongside him at San Francisco State and chairs the board of the contemporary-music ensemble Earplay, told the Chronicle. “He was prolific, and the music is powerful and original.”

Peterson retired from San Francisco State in the 1990s. He also was a guest professor of composition at Stanford University from 1992 to 1994.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks with reporters after vetoing a plan from Republican legislators...
Gov. Laura Kelly vetoes transgender athlete bill
Alvin Bamburg and his wife helped to make wishes come true for 4-year-old twins from Liberal,...
Dreams come true after balloon released by SW Kan. twins found more than 600 miles away
Wichita Police are looking for a charcoal-colored mustang that has a rapidly back-firing exhaust.
Update: Wichita Police find car with rapidly backfiring exhaust
generic
Mushroom hunters find human skull in Saline County
A person was seriously injured after reports of a tree fell on someone.
Fallen tree limb seriously injures man in west Wichita

Latest News

In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Kentucky's Terrence Clarke, center, drives between...
Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash
Wichita apartment
Community partnership helps recently homeless man in Wichita find place of his own
A community effort including Wichita police helped Steven Vera find a home.
WPD, others collaborate to get apartment for homeless man
4forYou
4You: Feel-good stories for Thursday, April 22, 2021