Rain and a few storms on Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says another weather maker moves through the state today. After isolated and light showers on Thursday, the rain should be heavier and more widespread today. Some storms, possibly strong with small hail and gusty wind, are possible across south-central and southeast Kansas, but the severe weather should stay to our south over Oklahoma.

Clouds and rain will keep temperatures below average today. However, highs in the lower 60s are closer to normal compared to the past few days.

Warmer weather returns this weekend and even more so early next week. Highs in the 60s on Saturday will climb into the 70s on Sunday and 80s on Monday. The forecast also looks dry until Tuesday when thunderstorms, possibly severe, come back to Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy; afternoon showers/storms likely. Wind: SE/NE 5-15. High: 60.

Tonight: Evening showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/N 5-15. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: N/E 5-15. High: 67.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E/S 5-10. Low: 46.

Sun: High: 77. Low: 61. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer.

Mon: High: 84. Low: 63. Mostly sunny, windy and warm.

Tue: High: 78. Low: 50. Partly cloudy; late day storms possible.

Wed: High: 67. Low: 43. Breezy and cooler with a few showers

Thu: High 71. Low: 46. Becoming mostly sunny.

