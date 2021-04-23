Sedgwick County, community group address drop in COVID-19 vaccine demand

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The rate at which people are getting vaccinated continues to drop, including in Sedgwick County where it’s starting to seem that most of those interested in getting vaccinated against COVID-19 have already received at least one dose. In Sedgwick County, it seems that the vaccine supply is outpacing demand, reversing conditions seen earlier this year when appointments filled up quickly.

Starting Monday, April 26, Sedgwick County is opening its vaccination site at Wichita’s old central library downtown to walk-ins, no longer requiring appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine. The county said it’s also putting more of a reliance on mobile clinics like the one planned May 1 at Evergreen Recreation Center in the 2700 block of North Woodland Street, in north Wichita. A community group in the north Wichita neighborhood is working to ensure that all available doses for the clinic find an arm.

The Sedgwick County Health Department and Black Nurses Association are hosting the May 1 mobile clinic at Evergreen Rec Center with a large focus on the Hispanic community. A health worker at Evergreen, Denise Romero said the current effort involves trying to get people signed up for the mobile clinic and educated about COVID-19 vaccines. This includes relaying informative messages in Spanish, as well as English. The information being relayed lets people know what the vaccine is made of, who is providing it, who is eligible to get it, and why it’s important for people to get it.

In preparation for the May 1 mobile vaccination clinic, the group, Salud +Bienestar on Saturday, April 24, is hosting a signup event to get people registered for vaccine appointments.

“Drive through, and we’re going to be handing out toys for kids,” Romero said of the May 1 mobile clinic at Evergreen Recreation Center.

You can learn more the upcoming mobile clinic at the Evergreen Rec Center here, and find a list of more mobile vaccine clinics on Sedgwick County’s website.

The mobile vaccination clinics like what’s planned May 1 are the types of clinics Sedgwick County is looking to offer more readily. Some of those clinics will be walk-ins, not requiring appointments, like what’s planned next week with the community vaccination clinic at the old downtown library in Wichita.

“Now we have plenty of vaccines and we have continued to have people who walk in and we provide services to them,” Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said. “So, (we) just decided, if this is any kind of barrier, we want to remove that barrier.”

As percent positive rates gradually tick up, Sedgwick County continues to push for more people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Over 4 percent, and (that) is the highest it’s been since late February,” Sedgwick County Deputy Manager Tim Kauffman said of the current rate of COVID-19 tests in the county coming back positive.

Those interested in getting a vaccine at the Evergreen Clinic doe need to make an appointment.

