Sedgwick County awaiting CDC guidance before resuming J&J vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department will wait on official guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) before it resuming administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

A federal board voted in support of lifting the pause on Friday, but the CDC has yet to make a decision on whether they’ll accept the recommendation to restart the single-shot vaccinations.

The CDC halted the process after 15 women, most of them younger than 50, developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot. Three of the women died.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. Most people who have received them have had no or only mild side effects.

