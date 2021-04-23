Sunshine returns, much warmer weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that much warmer weather is on the way this weekend.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this evening and into the night over south central and southeast Kansas with locally heavy rain. The threat of severe weather is low.

Any rain will be gone by Saturday as sunshine returns statewide. Morning lows will fall into the 40s with high temperatures reaching the 60s during the afternoon.

South winds will turn gusty on Sunday over central and eastern Kansas. It will be even warmer with highs likely to reach the upper 70s for central Kansas with 80s in the west.

Warm weather will continue into the start of next week with highs in the 80s statewide on Monday as gusty winds continue.

We are still monitoring for the possibility of severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening over portions of central and eastern Kansas. Be sure to check back for more updates in the coming days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Evening showers/storms, then cloudy. Wind: E/N 5-15. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 69.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 49.

Sun: High: 77 Turning mostly sunny. Breezy.

Mon: High: 84 Low: 60 Mostly sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 63 Partly cloudy. Windy. Chance for evening storms.

Wed: High: 67 Low: 54 Mostly cloudy; showers and storms.

Thu: High: 69 Low: 45 Turning mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 75 Low: 44 Mostly sunny.

