Advertisement

Toby Keith to play at INTRUST Bank Arena Oct. 15

Country music recording artist Toby Keith performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on...
Country music recording artist Toby Keith performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, July 5, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)(Greg Allen | Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Toby Keith is bringing his “Country Comes To Town Tour” to Wichita, Kan. on October 15, 2021, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Matt Stell will join TK as his special guest.

Tickets start at $25.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10 AM. Limited VIP Diamond Bar tickets are available which include a VIP Diamond Bar Ticket, Early Access to the Venue, Commemorative Laminate, Commemorative Red Solo Cup Koozie, and Access to Full-Service Bar at the concert.

Tickets are available online at selectaseat.com, and pepperentertainment.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT or at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks with reporters after vetoing a plan from Republican legislators...
Gov. Laura Kelly vetoes transgender athlete bill
Wichita Police are looking for a charcoal-colored mustang that has a rapidly back-firing exhaust.
Update: Wichita Police find car with rapidly backfiring exhaust
Arriving travelers walk by a sign in the baggage claim area of Terminal B at LaGuardia...
KDHE adds Minnesota, several countries to travel quarantine list
One person was seriously injured in a vehicle and pedestrian accident near Spirit Aerosystems.
1 seriously injured in vehicle, pedestrian accident near Spirit Aerosystems
KWCH Car Crash generic
Driver eludes Newton police in school zone, crashes following short chase

Latest News

Wichita State University
2 Wichita State University students lead major project at McConnell
One person was seriously injured in a vehicle and pedestrian accident near Spirit Aerosystems.
1 seriously injured in vehicle, pedestrian accident near Spirit Aerosystems
Wichita teacher goes viral asking students to be a part of her special day
Wichita teacher goes viral asking students to be a part of her special day
Wichita teacher goes viral asking students to be a part of her special day
Wichita teacher goes viral asking students to be a part of her special day