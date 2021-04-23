Toby Keith to play at INTRUST Bank Arena Oct. 15

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Toby Keith is bringing his “Country Comes To Town Tour” to Wichita, Kan. on October 15, 2021, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Matt Stell will join TK as his special guest.

Tickets start at $25.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10 AM. Limited VIP Diamond Bar tickets are available which include a VIP Diamond Bar Ticket, Early Access to the Venue, Commemorative Laminate, Commemorative Red Solo Cup Koozie, and Access to Full-Service Bar at the concert.

Tickets are available online at selectaseat.com, and pepperentertainment.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT or at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.