Wichita police address increase in road rage incidents

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Tuesday, April 20, the Wichita Police Department arrested a 51-year-old man following a fight in the middle of Kellogg. This was the second road rage incident Wichita police responded to in less than a week.

Video taken by a bystanders shows the moment from Tuesday when two drivers began fighting on Kellogg near Meridian. This followed an incident last week in the same area in which a man was injured after someone pulled up and shot at him while he was driving.

Sgt. Keith Fort with the Wichita Police Department’s Traffic section said the department is seeing an increase in violent road rage incidents in the city.

“We’ve seen usually where drivers will potentially forget to use a turn signal, cut someone off, usually nothing intentional,” Sgt. Fort said.

As with Tuesday’s incident, Fort said people involved in these incidents can be arrested, depending on the situation.

“It’s a situation that you don’t want to get yourself in. It’s not worth it,” Fort said. “You don’t want to put yourself in jeopardy, (or put) someone else in jeopardy.”

He also reminds drivers to pay attention.

“Forgetting to use your turn signal, you may have looked down to change the radio station, or using GPS or looking at your phone and accidentally (getting) in someone’s lane. And that’s all it takes to set someone off,” Fort said.

To avoid confrontation, he said the best thing drivers can do if another driver is trying to be combative is to call 911. If you witness a road rage incident, Fort said you should try to get the vehicle’s description and call 911.

