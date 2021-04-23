Wichita teacher goes viral asking students to be a part of her special day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita teacher went viral for asking her students to be part of her special day.

Alexandra Stamps is a first-year teacher at McLean Elementary and got engaged last weekend.

Monday, she recorded herself asking her entire fifth-grade class to be junior bridesmaids and groomsmen at her wedding this summer.

The video blew up thanks to her large following on the app.

She said as a first-year teacher, she’ll remember her first class for the rest of her life -- her students feel the same way.

“This year has been really tough and since they mean a lot to me, I wanted to include them in this part of my life,” Stamps said.

“She means a lot. She’s caring. She focuses on people and tries hard to teach them,” Eric Fierro said.

“She’s helped me learn, she made it fun and exciting,” Khloe Brown said.

Stamps said she started using Tik Tok to connect with her students in an educational way.

Earlier this week, she was awarded the distinguished classroom teacher award by Wichita Public Schools.

