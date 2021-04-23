WPD asks for help identifying Cowtown museum vandals

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying several people it says were involved in a case of vandalism last week at the Old Cowtown Museum.

At about midnight last Friday, April 16, police said surveillance video captured several individuals inside the museum, causing damage to windows and buildings.

“They are also believed to be responsible for damages that occurred at Botanica on the same night” police say.

Anyone with information about the case or anyone who may have been involved should contact Detective Meier at 316-268-4254 or dmeier@wichita.gov.

