Advertisement

WPD asks for help identifying Cowtown museum vandals

Wichita police ask for the public's help in identifying individuals responsible for vandalism...
Wichita police ask for the public's help in identifying individuals responsible for vandalism at Wichita's Old Cowtown Museum.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying several people it says were involved in a case of vandalism last week at the Old Cowtown Museum.

At about midnight last Friday, April 16, police said surveillance video captured several individuals inside the museum, causing damage to windows and buildings.

“They are also believed to be responsible for damages that occurred at Botanica on the same night” police say.

Anyone with information about the case or anyone who may have been involved should contact Detective Meier at 316-268-4254 or dmeier@wichita.gov.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks with reporters after vetoing a plan from Republican legislators...
Gov. Laura Kelly vetoes transgender athlete bill
Alvin Bamburg and his wife helped to make wishes come true for 4-year-old twins from Liberal,...
Dreams come true after balloon released by SW Kan. twins found more than 600 miles away
Wichita Police are looking for a charcoal-colored mustang that has a rapidly back-firing exhaust.
Update: Wichita Police find car with rapidly backfiring exhaust
generic
Mushroom hunters find human skull in Saline County
A person was seriously injured after reports of a tree fell on someone.
Fallen tree limb seriously injures man in west Wichita

Latest News

Police react to recent road rage incidents on Kellogg
Wichita police address increase in road rage incidents
Road rage incident in Wichita caught on camera
Wichita police address increase in road rage incidents
Max Sunshine Project
School near Winfield installs solar panels to honor fallen student
Wichita apartment
Community partnership helps recently homeless man in Wichita find place of his own