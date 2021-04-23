Advertisement

WPD, others collaborate to get apartment for homeless man

By Anna Auld
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A homeless man now has a home Thursday thanks to several community groups, college students and Wichita Police, all partnering together.

“I feel together now,” says Steven Vera, who used to be homeless.

For about the past year he had been homeless, jumping from different shelters, so he reached out for help.

That’s where the Wichita Police Homeless Outreach Team stepped in, along with their new social work interns with the City of Wichita’s Housing Department.

Those interns are trying to fill the gaps in the community, specifically with homeless. They will are shadowing and riding along with the Homeless Outreach Team officers seeing what they can do to help. Thursday, taking some of the workload off officers when it comes to hauling furniture for people like Vera.

“When we got these interns, they were able to make some phone calls and kind of take that burden off us and get some experts in here, which frees us up to do more outreach,” said officer Nate Schwiethale.

The interns came up with an idea to collaborate with Two Men and a Truck to help move Vera and his new belongings.

“Amazing. The client was super grateful and he had just been homeless, so to see him going from that to a house and furniture is really nice,” said Gina Skinner, one of the City’s interns.

Belongings inside his apartment were donated by the organization His Helping Hands. Vera’s rent is also being paid for a certain amount of time.

Police say Vera was able to secure a job and that’s how they were able to help him with his housing situation for a few months through another program available to those struggling with housing.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks with reporters after vetoing a plan from Republican legislators...
Gov. Laura Kelly vetoes transgender athlete bill
Alvin Bamburg and his wife helped to make wishes come true for 4-year-old twins from Liberal,...
Dreams come true after balloon released by SW Kan. twins found more than 600 miles away
Wichita Police are looking for a charcoal-colored mustang that has a rapidly back-firing exhaust.
Update: Wichita Police find car with rapidly backfiring exhaust
generic
Mushroom hunters find human skull in Saline County
A person was seriously injured after reports of a tree fell on someone.
Fallen tree limb seriously injures man in west Wichita

Latest News

Wichita apartment
Community partnership helps recently homeless man in Wichita find place of his own
4forYou
4You: Feel-good stories for Thursday, April 22, 2021
Evergreen Neighborhood City Hall
Vaccine supply seems to outpace demand in Sedgwick County
Evergreen Recreation Center in Wichita, Kansas
Sedgwick County, community groups address drop in COVID-19 vaccine demand