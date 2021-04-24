Affidavit details case against woman charged in hit-and-run, deadly shooting in NE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A court document provides further information into what led up to a hit-and-run and deadly shooting last month in northeast Wichita. An affidavit details the case against 31-year-old Charity Blackmon, accused in the death of 54-year-old Merrill Rabus.

Charges against Blackmon include first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

The affidavit said Blackmon told police that she ran over then shot Rabus because he was “making gestures, smiling and mouthing towards her.”

“(Blackmon) stated she ‘saw red’ because ‘he was making fun of (her) son,’” the affidavit said. “She stated that her son had been molested and the man on the bike (Rabus) was doing the same things they made her son do.”

Blackmon told police that she did not know Rabus.

Surveillance video from a restaurant near 13th and Oliver shows Blackmon’s minivan strike Rabus as he road his bicycle. Police said Blackmon then got out of the car and shot him once before fleeing the scene. A Wichita State University police officer heard the call and was able to find and arrest Blackmon nearby.

Late last month, Eyewitness News spoke with the families of Rabus and Blackmon. Rabus’ sister-in-law spoke of how he opened his home up to homeless people or people that needed a safe place to go.

“He didn’t care who you were or what you did. He wanted to help everybody, everybody,” she said.

Blackmon’s mother said her daughter suffered severe traumatic brain trauma a year ago after she was attacked, which led to her dealing with mental illness.

