FBI arrests Kansas woman in connection with Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The FBI arrested a Kansas woman in connection with the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, court documents show. The FBI said Jennifer Ruth Parks turned herself in Friday, April 23. Charges against her include entering a restricted building without authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Court documents say Parks attended former President Donald Trump’s rally in Washington, D.C., believing it would be peaceful. Security footage from inside the Capitol shows that Parks entered the building and stayed there between 30 minutes and one hour.

An affidavit from the U.S. Department of Justice said the FBI interviewed Parks on Jan. 17. The court documents say Parks and her friend entered the Capitol after the doors were broken and gives the following account of what Parks did within the building.

“Parks entered the Capitol Building through the front lower door with no stairs. PARKS proceeded up a round staircase to the second floor and observed groups of people praying and singing. PARKS sung the U.S. national anthem in a group on the second floor of the building. PARKS attempted to exit the Capitol Building through the front door and was told by a police officer not to exit there. PARKS was directed by another police officer to leave down a hallway, and she exited the building at that time.”

The affidavit does not specify where Parks is from in the state. Part of the evidence includes data from her cell phone which has the area code for the Kansas City area.

