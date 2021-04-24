Two killed in SE Wichita shooting
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people are dead after a shooting in SE Wichita early Saturday morning. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released much information, but tell us emergency crews were called to a home in the 3200 block of E. MacArthur shortly after 5:00 this morning.
There, they found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
