Two killed in SE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people are dead after a shooting in SE Wichita early Saturday morning. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released much information, but tell us emergency crews were called to a home in the 3200 block of E. MacArthur shortly after 5:00 this morning.

There, they found a man and a woman dead inside the home.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more about what happened. Watch for updates as we get them.

