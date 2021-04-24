Warming up over the next few days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Warmer weather will take over through the start of the workweek, leading up to a chance for storms on Tuesday night.

Tonight, with a partly cloudy to a mostly clear sky, lows will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday, highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s with a sunny sky. The wind will be in from the south, with gusts around 30-40 mph.

The heat continues Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the 80s through then. A cold front will move in from the northwest, bringing a chance for storms into the state Tuesday evening, continuing off and on Wednesday. A few of these storms could become severe Tuesday night, mainly in southcentral Kansas. We’ll keep you updated on the timing and impacts over the next few days.

Highs will drop into the lower 70s behind that front, but we will stay sunny through the rest of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 77.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 60.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 84.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 64 Partly cloudy. breezy. Chance for evening storms.

Wed: High: 70 Low: 57 Mostly cloudy; showers and storms.

Thu: High: 72 Low: 50 Turning mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: High: 72 Low: 46 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 78 Low: 50 Mostly sunny, breezy.

