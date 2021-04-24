Advertisement

Warming up over the next few days

Warmer weather will take over through the start of the workweek, leading up to a chance for...
Warmer weather will take over through the start of the workweek, leading up to a chance for storms on Tuesday night.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Warmer weather will take over through the start of the workweek, leading up to a chance for storms on Tuesday night.

Tonight, with a partly cloudy to a mostly clear sky, lows will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday, highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s with a sunny sky. The wind will be in from the south, with gusts around 30-40 mph.

The heat continues Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the 80s through then. A cold front will move in from the northwest, bringing a chance for storms into the state Tuesday evening, continuing off and on Wednesday. A few of these storms could become severe Tuesday night, mainly in southcentral Kansas. We’ll keep you updated on the timing and impacts over the next few days.

Highs will drop into the lower 70s behind that front, but we will stay sunny through the rest of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 77.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 60.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 84.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 64 Partly cloudy. breezy. Chance for evening storms.

Wed: High: 70 Low: 57 Mostly cloudy; showers and storms.

Thu: High: 72 Low: 50 Turning mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: High: 72 Low: 46 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 78 Low: 50 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, the Phillips County Sheriff's Office arrested 4 people from New York for...
4/20 souvenirs from Colorado land New Yorkers in Kansas jail
A decal being offered by Johnson County Public Health to businesses in Johnson County to...
Kansas’ most populous county considers allowing mask order to end
Wichita teacher goes viral asking students to be a part of her special day
Wichita teacher goes viral asking students to be a part of her special day
Wichita police ask for the public's help in identifying individuals responsible for vandalism...
WPD asks for help identifying Cowtown museum vandals
One person was seriously injured in a vehicle and pedestrian accident near Spirit Aerosystems.
1 seriously injured in vehicle, pedestrian accident near Spirit Aerosystems

Latest News

Dry weekend, warming up too
Warming up this weekend, windy Sunday
Weekend forecast.
Sunshine returns, much warmer weekend
Expect heavier and more widespread storms today says Meteorologist Jake Dunne.
Rain and a few storms on Friday
Showers and storms expected over south central and southeast Kansas.
Shower and storm chances Friday