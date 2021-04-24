Advertisement

Warming up this weekend, windy Sunday

Dry weekend, warming up too
Dry weekend, warming up too
By Dean Jones
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Warming trend this weekend with above normal temperatures to start the work week.

Morning clouds, break to sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures will be close to normal with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 today. A bit breezy early, then diminishing through the afternoon. A few clouds tonight and early Sunday, however Kansas remains dry and rain free this weekend. While temperatures are expected to soar into the 70s and 80s on Sunday, the wind will be an issue as gusts to 40 mph will be common throughout the day.

Dry Monday ahead of our next weather system, which will begin to impact Kansas on Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures Monday will reach the 80s to near 90 under sunny skies. Clouds begin to increase Monday night into Tuesday ahead of our next weather system. By Tuesday evening scattered showers and storms will be possible. A few of these storms may be strong to severe. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday too. Drying out the rest of the week with highs in the 70s through Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: A few morning clouds, then mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High: 68.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny and windy. Wind: S 20-30. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 60.

Mon: High: 85 Mostly sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 63 Partly cloudy. breezy. Chance for evening storms.

Wed: High: 69 Low: 54 Mostly cloudy; showers and storms.

Thu: High: 70 Low: 45 Turning mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: High: 75 Low: 44 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 79 Low: 50 Mostly sunny, breezy.

