Fire danger Monday, storms return Tuesday

It’s going to get warm and windy on Monday, then a cold front will bring storms into Kansas on Tuesday.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s going to get warm and windy on Monday, then a cold front will bring storms into Kansas on Tuesday.

Tonight, with a mostly clear sky, lows will reach the upper 40s to the lower 50s in the west and the upper 50s to the lower 60s in central and eastern Kansas. The wind will continue to gust around 30-40 mph.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in upper 80s to the lower 90s. The wind will gust around 40-50 mph.

A cold front will move into Kansas from the northwest on Tuesday. By Tuesday evening, showers and storms will be possible, scattered across Kansas. The best chance for strong to severe storms will be in south central Kansas Tuesday night. The threat for severe weather will end by Wednesday morning, but scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day on Wednesday.

Highs will stay in the 80s on Tuesday, but they will drop into the 70s through the rest of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 20-30; gusty. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 85.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 64.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Wind: SW 15-25; gusty. High: 83.

Wed: High: 71 Low: 58 Mostly cloudy; showers and scattered storms.

Thu: High: 73 Low: 52 Lingering showers.

Fri: High: 76 Low: 49 Sunny.

Sat: High: 79 Low: 52 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 81 Low: 55 Mostly sunny, breezy

