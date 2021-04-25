Advertisement

Kansas agency’s lost $72K: 4 years of probing, few answers

This Friday, April 23, 2021 photo shows the bottom part of a report filed by a Kansas Bureau of...
This Friday, April 23, 2021 photo shows the bottom part of a report filed by a Kansas Bureau of Investigation agent on Oct. 10, 2018, about $72,020 in cash missing from the custody of the Dickinson County Sheriff's Department sometime after a January 2017 drug bust. There's still no official explanation for what happened to the cash, despite KBI investigations. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - More than $72,000 in seized cash went missing from a central Kansas sheriff’s department sometime after a drug bust on Interstate 70 in January 2017.

The state Bureau of Investigation says it still has open cases involving employees of the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department in Abilene, though investigations of the former sheriff and the missing money are closed.

The ex-sheriff lost his August 2020 primary race to a former long-term employee and two top KBI officials said in a court document that the agency’s investigations were hindered by a “fear of retribution.” And there’s still no explanation of what happened to the missing money.

