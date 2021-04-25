Man hurt in S. Hydraulic shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 22-year-old man is rushed to the hospital in critical condition after an early-morning shooting outside a bar on S. Hydraulic.

Police and emergency crews were called to the 400 block of S. Hydraulic, just north of Kellogg, around 2:30 a.m., Sunday.

There, they found a large gathering of people, many of whom were leaving the scene.

They also found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

“We believe that there could have been some type of disturbance that started inside the bar that led outside,” said Wichita Police Department Sergeant Michael Roets. “And then ultimately in some gunshots being fired.”

Officers spent the morning talking with eyewitnesses and potential suspects in the case.

No one else was hurt.

So far, there have been no arrests.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.