Windy and warmer, storms return Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clouds across central Kansas this morning will continue to move east into Missouri through midday, and sunshine will prevail through the afternoon. Gusty south winds will crank-up too, with gusts of 30-35 mph possible. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s and 80s. Gusty south winds continue overnight with increasing clouds by morning. Temperatures will remain on the mild-side with lows in the 50s and low 60s by the morning commute. Our next weather system moves into the Rockies on Monday creating even stronger south wind gusts (35-40 mph). The warm start to the day will mean temperatures by afternoon will be more “summer-like”, with highs in the 80s and low 90s statewide.

The warm, windy and dry weather will create a high fire danger today through Monday evening. Red Flag Warnings (Today) and Fire Weather Watch (Monday) will cover most of western and parts of central Kansas by Monday. By Tuesday the humidity begins to increase, in advance of a cold front and advancing dry-line. Thunderstorms will develop across Kansas by evening and become more numerous overnight into Wednesday. Severe storms will be possible, especially across southern Kansas- Tuesday evening. The primary severe weather threat will be large hail and damaging wind gusts , but since it’s late-April there is a chance we could see an isolated tornado. The storm system is still too far away to get specific, so stay tuned to the upcoming changes in our weather pattern.

Temperatures will remain above normal on Tuesday, then fall back to near normal Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Sunshine and dry weather is anticipated next weekend with highs returning to the 70s and 80s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 77.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. Low: 60.

Monday: A mix of sun and high clouds, windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 84.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 64.

Tue: High: 82 Partly cloudy. breezy. Chance for storms evening/overnight.

Wed: High: 70 Low: 57 Mostly cloudy; showers and scattered storms.

Thu: High: 72 Low: 50 Turning mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: High: 74 Low: 46 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 78 Low: 52 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 57 Mostly sunny, breezy.

