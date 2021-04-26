Advertisement

4You: Nonprofit helping children with cancer holds unique raffle

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dragon Master Foundation is holding a unique raffle. Ahead of next Tuesday, May 4, the nonprofit organization that raises money for awareness and research efforts for childhood cancer is holding a raffle with unique, Star Wars-themed prizes.

The grand prize is a framed autographed, 20th anniversary Star Wars poster, signed by actors Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billie Dee Williams, David Prouse, Frank Oz and George Lucas. The organization is hoping to raise at least $5,000. With one week remaining, the organization has raised about $1,500.

Funds raised go to the patient support program at Dragon Master Foundation, paying for hotels and transportation costs for families of children undergoing therapy.

If you’d like donate to the Dragon Masters Foundation, you can do so on or enter for a chance to win any of the prizes in the raffle, you can do so on the foundation’s website. You can enter for your chance to win a prize in the raffle here. DMF May The Fourth Raffle.

On Earth Day last Thursday, April 22, a group of Wichita State University students gave back, helping Wichita’s parks and recreation department restore the playground at Glen Dey Park, near campus.

