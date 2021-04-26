Advertisement

Ascension Via Christi workers sent to Michigan to aid in COVID-19 efforts

A dozen nurses, nurse techs and respiratory therapists from Ascension Via Christi Wichita and...
A dozen nurses, nurse techs and respiratory therapists from Ascension Via Christi Wichita and Pittsburg flew out to help caregivers in Michigan as their COVID-19 patients have again reached critical levels.(Ascension Via Christi)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A dozen nurses, nurse techs and respiratory therapists from Ascension Via Christi Wichita and Pittsburg flew out to help caregivers in Michigan as their COVID-19 patients have again reached critical levels.

About seven nurses also from Via Christi were sent out a year ago as well to help with COVID-19 efforts.

The staff has been vaccinated for COVID-19, which they said provides a level of comfort for them.

The group will be placed at Ascension hospitals in Detroit, Kalamazoo, Warren, Rochester, Grand Blanc, Novi and Southfield.

