Buhler junior aiding young athletes play ball
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bradley Neill turned a Passion Pursuits Class project into a way to give back to a sport he loves and provide an opportunity for young baseball players.
Sunday, the Buhler junior and baseball player organized a baseball equipment drive for League 42.
Neill said he doesn’t want a kid’s family’s financial situation to keep them from having the equipment to play the game.
He collected new and in good condition baseballs, bats, gloves and other items League 42 requested. He also raised money for the team.
If people want to help or donate, they can reach out to Bob Lutz by emailing league42wichita@gmail.com.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.