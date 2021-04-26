Buhler junior aiding young athletes play ball

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bradley Neill turned a Passion Pursuits Class project into a way to give back to a sport he loves and provide an opportunity for young baseball players.

Sunday, the Buhler junior and baseball player organized a baseball equipment drive for League 42.

For my passion pursuits class I am hosting a baseball equipment drive. All equipment collected will be donated to League 42 in Wichita KS. New baseballs, bats, gloves, and helmets that are in good condition are League 42’s requested items. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/V3a0mazkWi — Bradley Neill (@bradleyneill9) April 21, 2021

Neill said he doesn’t want a kid’s family’s financial situation to keep them from having the equipment to play the game.

He collected new and in good condition baseballs, bats, gloves and other items League 42 requested. He also raised money for the team.

Went over to Buhler today where Bradley Neill, a high school junior at Buhler, conducted an equipment drive for League... Posted by League 42 on Sunday, April 25, 2021

If people want to help or donate, they can reach out to Bob Lutz by emailing league42wichita@gmail.com.

Bradley Neill held a baseball equipment drive Sunday. (kwch/ Bradley Neill)

