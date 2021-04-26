Advertisement

Kansas to resume use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

By Kylie Cameron
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas will resume the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine following the CDC and FDA’s announcement to resume its use Friday.

Usage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused after six recipients out of the 6.8 million doses administered in the United States reported blood clots. All six recipients were women between the age of 18 and 48.

“Today, Kansas will resume administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine,” said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly in a release. “After a brief pause and a thorough review, the CDC and FDA have determined the vaccine is safe and effective. Whether it’s the Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer or Moderna, I strongly encourage every Kansan to get vaccinated as soon as they can.”

The state’s next shipment of the J&J vaccine is anticipated for May 3 with 1,700, according to the release.

According to the state’s vaccine dashboard Friday, about 3% of vaccine doses administered was the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Also according to the dashboard, 37.8% of Kansans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, Kansas reported 493 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

The state also reported two deaths and 56 hospitalizations.

