Kansas treasurer’s office giving away $10,000 for Teacher Appreciation Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State Treasurer is giving away $10,000 to celebrate National Teacher Appreciation Week, May 3-7.

The office is giving away a total of ten, $1,000 awards starting Monday, May 3. Beginning today (4/26/21), people are invited to nominate a Kansas teacher using this online form, who will then be entered to win one of the ten awards.

“Kansas teachers have worked tirelessly to overcome the countless challenges they have encountered over the past year, and I thought they deserved a little extra recognition this National Teacher Appreciation Week,” said Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers. “I’m excited to have this opportunity to give back to those who give up so much for the sake of our children and grandchildren.”

Individuals may submit nominations until 12:00 p.m. (noon), Friday, April 30. The treasurer’s office will announce two winners each day starting May 3, 2021. Winners will be chosen at random. Limit one entry per person. Duplicate entries will be deleted.

The awards will be paid through the State Treasurer’s Office’s partnership with Learning Quest 529 Savings Plans. No taxpayer dollars are contributing to this award fund. Winners will have a choice to receive a scholarship or a contribution to a new or existing 529 Savings Plan.

