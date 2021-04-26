Advertisement

More like summer on Monday

Monday should be the warmest day of the year so far, with some wind ahead of storms on Tuesday...
says Meteorologist Jake Dunne.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild Monday morning in the 60s and this afternoon should be the warmest one of the year so far as highs climb into the middle and upper 80s.

The other weather story will be the wind. Similar to Sunday, a south breeze between 15 and 30 mph will occasionally gust to over 40 mph.

A strong cold front will slowly move through the state on Tuesday setting the stage for at least one, and possibly two rounds of strong to severe storms. Isolated storms on Tuesday evening should become more numerous after midnight before ending on Wednesday morning. The primary concern is large hail followed by damaging wind and heavy rainfall.

After a small lull in the activity on Wednesday morning, storms are a safe bet during the afternoon. While some of the storms on Wednesday could be strong, the severe threat will be much lower than Tuesday. Dry weather returns to the state on Thursday and should hold through the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 85.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: More clouds than sun. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 84.

Tomorrow Night: Isolated evening storms, then more numerous late. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 58.

Wed: High: 73. Low: 50. Mostly cloudy, cooler; showers/storms likely.

Thu: High 74. Low: 47. Becoming mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 76. Low: 52. Sunny.

Sat: High: 83. Low: 59. Mostly sunny; breezy and warmer.

Sun: High: 84. Low: 62. Mostly sunny, staying warm.

