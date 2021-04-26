One month since mask mandate ended as Wichita events ramp up

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It has been one month since masks requirements turned into recommendations. April 1st is when the governor’s state mask order was struck down.

With summer coming quick, more events are being added to the calendar.

“Yeah, this is great, being out with my daughter and two grandsons. Beautiful day out. Little windy,” said Vanessa Harshberger.

And it’s a good time for that after a year where large events went scarce.

This month alone Riverfront Stadium held its first game, bull riding at Intrust Bank Arena, and the Wichita Women’s Fair is wrapping up Sunday after a full weekend.

“Being in a high school with all of our outdoor sports, being able to go to the Royals, those kinds of things,” said Harshberger.

“These boys don’t know too much besides masks and everything, so it’s going to be good to get out and back to normal hopefully and just show them a world they don’t even know yet,” said Stephanie Nordman.

For some people excited for these activities, they’re glad they no longer have to worry about as many restrictions, like Rita Aubuchon.

“Very nice with no masks, see pretty smiles,” said Aubuchon. “It’s nice to see no masks. I like that.”

The CDC’s most recent guidelines on masking say for fully vaccinate people they can visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without masks or distancing.

But in public, like at stores or visiting unvaccinated people at risk of COVID-19, masks are still recommended, along with distancing and avoiding crowded spaces.

When going outside, masks also remain recommended when in attendance at outdoors activities but the CDC has announced the agency is looking into revising that guidance.

A lot of people are just relieved at the idea of having a more active, conventional summer.

“I’m looking very much forward to getting out a lot more and exercising and all that,” said Aubuchon.

Only a handful of Kansas counties, mainly in the Kansas City, Kansas metro area, still have local health orders requiring masking.

Johnson County will decide on whether or not to extend their mask order this week.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.