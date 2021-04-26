Push to vaccinate Reno County residents continues as COVID-19 cases gradually climb

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The push to get more people in Reno County vaccinated against COVID-19 continues as the county reports a slight rise in the percentage of new cases.

The jump in the county’s positive test rate to 17.3 percent puts Reno County in the “Yellow Zone” for the week of April 26. Hutchinson Public Schools said for now, the district isn’t changing its learning model and doesn’t plan to do so for the remainder of the school year.

Still, health leaders in the county are working to get ahead of a situation that is trending in the wrong direction after months of improvement.

The healthcare community in Reno County is uniting around a central goal.

“Everybody just wants everybody to be vaccinated,” said The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacist Lacey Stone. “All the medical community wants everybody to be vaccinated.”

With The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy in Hutchinson, health professionals so far have administered more than 3,000 doses, working with schools and businesses to schedule clinics and scheduling shots at the pharmacy. The pharmacy has also served as a resource for people to get vaccine questions answered.

“We’ll talk as long as somebody wants to about the vaccinations so that they feel more comfortable,” Stone said. “There’s all kinds of misinformation.”

Part of the reason health departments, hospitals and clinics and pharmacies are seeking people to get the vaccine is that in recent weeks, the percentage of new COVID-19 cases has been creeping up following clusters that developed during the Easter holiday.

“Since then, we kind of haven’t seen new cases in those clusters, but we also want to make sure the community is aware of those cases and that we don’t want to see what happened several months ago,” said Reno County Health Department Director Karla Nichols.

The 14-day positive test rate of 17.3 percent is the highest mark for Reno County since February, although current testing rates remain low overall.

“If they were to increase more, the reality, (you’re) going to get the virus, or you can get the vaccine. We’d rather assist you in getting the vaccine,” Nichols said.

Nearly 34 percent of people in Reno County have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In the effort to increase that number, the county does have another resource with clearance to continue administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“There have been quite a few residents specifically request that vaccine, so it’s nice to offer that,” Nichols said.

The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are ready to go at The Medicine Shoppe. Reno County will resume administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursday and Friday with a clinic at First United Methodist Church in Hutchinson. This will be by appointment only.

You can go to https://vaccinefinder.org/ to find locations that have the brand you are looking for. The Reno County Health Department is scheduling appointments and walk-ins or go online and visit the Hutchinson Clinic, Dillon’s pharmacies, Walmart or The Medicine Shoppe for availability.

“Pretty easy to get in here and to get in anywhere,” Stone said. “And if form some reason that day we’re not doing it for one reason or another, we’ll find an appointment at Dillons for them, the health department, anywhere.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.