Reno County resuming Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County will resume Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics later this week.

The clinics will be held on April 29 and 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church location, 101 East First Ave.

Appointments are required, appointments can be scheduled here or by calling the Health Department at (620) 694-2900, option 6.

Usage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused after six recipients out of the 6.8 million doses administered in the United States reported blood clots. All six recipients were women between the age of 18 and 48.

“Investigations by the FDA and CDC determined that the potential benefits outweigh the known and potential risks. Outreach is also being done to ensure providers are aware of the potential for these adverse effects and can properly manage and recognize them,” a release by the county read.

Those wanting the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses, can visit the Health Department at 209 West Second Avenue. Walk-ins during normal hours are accepted.

The vaccine is free and the county is offering rides to clinics that can be scheduled by calling (620) 694-2913.

