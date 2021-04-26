Advertisement

Reporter dies after being struck by bullet in her apartment

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A young public radio journalist has died after being struck by a stray bullet inside her Kansas City apartment.

Aviva Okeson-Haberman, 24, was struck by a bullet Friday afternoon while she was in her first-floor apartment, according to KCUR, where she worked.

Okeson-Haberman had been covering Missouri government and politics at the station where she had worked since 2019 after graduating from the University of Missouri.

After news of Okeson-Haberman’s death broke Sunday, many colleagues and public officials, including Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, offered memories and condolences on Twitter.

