Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office vaccinating inmates

(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office began vaccinating inmates in the county’s detention facilities last week.

According to the release, approximately 1,150 inmates were offered the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and 418 inmates accepted.

The office said all inmates booked into the facilities will have the opportunity to receive the vaccine if they have not already been vaccinated.

