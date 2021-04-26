Advertisement

Storm chances return Tuesday evening

By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a warm and windy start to the workweek, a cold front will bring a chance for storms and then some cooler weather into Kansas over the next few days.

Tonight, we’ll have lows in the upper 40s to the lower 50s in the northwest, and the upper 50s to the lower 60s for the rest of the state.

Tuesday, clouds will increase and we’ll stay warm. Highs will reach the 80s for most of the state. A cold front will move through northwestern Kansas in the morning, dropping highs into the 70s behind it.

That cold front will slowly move into central Kansas tomorrow evening. Along the front, storms will develop. Some of these storms could become severe, with large hail and damaging wind gusts possible. The chance for severe weather will end overnight.

Scattered showers will linger across the state on Wednesday, but we’ll get cooler. Highs will drop back into the lower 70s.

We’ll stay dry through the rest of the week with our highs warming back up for the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds; breezy. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 84.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy; scattered storms. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 58.

Wed: High: 76 Mostly cloudy; chance for showers and storms.

Thu: High: 72 Low: 50 Partly cloudy; windy.

Fri: High: 75 Low: 45 Sunny.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 51 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 84 Low: 57 Increasing clouds; breezy.

Mon: High: 83 Low: 62 Partly cloudy; scattered nighttime storms.

