Week of April 26: Job of the Day

MONDAY: Maintenance Worker Harlow Aerostructures | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11451415 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Accounting Assistant, Waterjet Machine Operator, Deburr Operator

TUESDAY: Licensed Therapist | Lakeside Academy of Kansas | Goddard | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11441877 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Food Service Worker, Youth Care Worker

WEDNESDAY: Program Manager | Metal Arts Machine Co. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11443334

THURSDAY: CDL Ready Mix Driver | Cornejo & Sons | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11457693 | Cornejo Job Fair, 2060 E. Tulsa, Wichita KS 67216 on Friday, April 30th, from 8 am to 2 pm with on-site interviews | Multiple positions available: CDL Drivers, Mechanics, Laborers, Equipment Operators

FRIDAY: Specialist I, Volunteer Engagement | American Red Cross | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11458367 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Platelet Donation Scheduler, Mobile Phlebotomist (paid training), Lead Phlebotomist, Business Operations Coordinator

