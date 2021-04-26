West High Baseball Team helps Wichita family through loss

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local baseball team at West Wichita High is helping a family through loss.

They Neeley family needed help with work on their house and the team volunteered to get it done. The team knew their 12-year-old daughter was battling cancer, but did not know when they showed up to paint, she had died a few days prior.

Now, the boys are doing what they can to help the family, including dedicating two games to the young girl and hoping the exposure will help the family get generous donations for their daughters medical bills.

If you would like to donate, click here.

