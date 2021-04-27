Applications opening for $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Small Business Administration on Tuesday, April 27, announced that it will begin registrations at 8 a.m. Friday and open applications at 11 a.m. Monday, May 3 for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, an federal effort to help restaurants across the country hit by COVID-19.

“Established under the American Rescue Plan, and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021, the Restaurant Revitalization Fund provides more $28.6 billion in direct relief funds to restaurants and other hard-hit food establishments that have experienced economic distress and significant operational losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the SBA explained. “This program will provide restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location. Funds must be used for allowable expenses by March 11, 2023.”

The online application will remain open to any eligible establishment until all funds are exhausted, the SBA said. For the first 21 days that the program is open, the SBA said it will prioritize businesses owned and controlled by women, veterans and people who are socially and economically disadvantaged. After the 21 days, all eligible applications will be funded on a first come, first-served basis, the SBA explained.

“Restaurants are the core of our neighborhoods and propel economic activity on main streets across the nation. They are among the businesses that have been hardest hit and need support to survive this pandemic. We want restaurants to know that help is here,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “The SBA has focused on the marketplace realities of our food and beverage businesses in designing the Restaurant Revitalization Fund to meet businesses where they are. And we are committed to equity to ensure our smaller and underserved businesses, which have suffered the most, can access this critical relief, recover, and grow more resilient.”

For more information, visit sba.gov/restaurants or in Spanish at sba.gov/restaurantes.

