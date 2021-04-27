Bicyclist dies after striking semi in Arkansas City

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A bicyclist died Tuesday morning after striking the side of a semi-tractor-trailer. The accident happened around 8:35 a.m. in the 200 block of West Madison Avenue/U.S. 166.

Arkansas City police arrived at the scene and made contact with the bicycle rider, who was lying in the roadway. He was identified as Kevin Scotty Thompson, 64, of Arkansas City. Thompson was transported by the Arkansas City Fire-EMS Department to South Central Kansas Medical Center in serious condition. He later died at the hospital.

Witnesses reported to police that Thompson struck the side of a westbound semi-tractor-trailer. Police interviewed the driver of the semi, Ricky Morgan, 49, of Big Cabin, Oklahoma. He said he saw Thompson proceed through the stop sign at First Street and Madison Avenue without stopping.

Morgan said he tried to swerve to miss Thompson’s bicycle but was unable to do so, even though he crossed the yellow center line into the eastbound lane of West Madison Avenue/U.S. 166. This report was confirmed by another witness at the scene, according to police.

The accident remains under investigation. No further information will be released at this time.

