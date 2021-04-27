Advertisement

Bicyclist dies after striking semi in Arkansas City

Ambulance
Ambulance(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A bicyclist died Tuesday morning after striking the side of a semi-tractor-trailer. The accident happened around 8:35 a.m. in the 200 block of West Madison Avenue/U.S. 166.

Arkansas City police arrived at the scene and made contact with the bicycle rider, who was lying in the roadway. He was identified as Kevin Scotty Thompson, 64, of Arkansas City. Thompson was transported by the Arkansas City Fire-EMS Department to South Central Kansas Medical Center in serious condition. He later died at the hospital.

Witnesses reported to police that Thompson struck the side of a westbound semi-tractor-trailer. Police interviewed the driver of the semi, Ricky Morgan, 49, of Big Cabin, Oklahoma. He said he saw Thompson proceed through the stop sign at First Street and Madison Avenue without stopping.

Morgan said he tried to swerve to miss Thompson’s bicycle but was unable to do so, even though he crossed the yellow center line into the eastbound lane of West Madison Avenue/U.S. 166. This report was confirmed by another witness at the scene, according to police.

The accident remains under investigation. No further information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, another injured in Sunday evening shooting
Wichita Police seek two suspects in Sunday’s fatal shooting
Shooting on E. MacArthur
Sheriff’s office identifies man, woman found dead in S. Wichita
Hospitals see fourth wave of COVID-19 patients
Hospitals seeing 4th wave of COVID-19 patients
Kansas Department of Revenue has more than 213,000 Kansans who have suspended licenses, and...
New law seeks to get thousands of Kansans legally back on the road
Two people are dead after an apparent shooting on Saturday night in Douglas County.
Reporter dies after being struck by bullet in her apartment

Latest News

One person was seriously injured in a vehicle and pedestrian accident near Spirit Aerosystems.
1 seriously injured in vehicle, pedestrian accident near Spirit Aerosystems
KWCH Car Crash generic
Driver eludes Newton police in school zone, crashes following short chase
Man dies in rollover accident in Edwards County Thursday
KWCH Car Crash generic
Woman killed, man critically injured in Butler County crash