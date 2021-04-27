Advertisement

Bidens to visit Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter while in Georgia

Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are seen ahead of an NFL football game...
Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are seen ahead of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta.(Source: AP Photo/John Amis)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit the 39th president, Jimmy Carter, and his wife, Rosalynn, while in Georgia this week, the White House said Tuesday.

The White House had previously announced that Biden would attend a drive-in rally in Atlanta on Thursday to mark his 100th day in office, which comes a day after his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening. The Bidens will now add in a trip to Plains, Georgia, to visit the Carters.

The 96-year-old former president and the 93-year-old former first lady were unable to attend Biden’s inauguration because of the coronavirus pandemic. Both couples are now vaccinated, and the Carters have resumed worshipping in-person at their longtime church.

Biden was a young Delaware senator and Carter ally during the Georgian’s term in the White House, from 1977 to 1981. Carter is now the longest-lived American president in history.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, another injured in Sunday evening shooting
Wichita Police seek two suspects in Sunday’s fatal shooting
Shooting on E. MacArthur
Sheriff’s office identifies man, woman found dead in S. Wichita
Hospitals see fourth wave of COVID-19 patients
Hospitals seeing 4th wave of COVID-19 patients
Kansas Department of Revenue has more than 213,000 Kansans who have suspended licenses, and...
New law seeks to get thousands of Kansans legally back on the road
Two people are dead after an apparent shooting on Saturday night in Douglas County.
Reporter dies after being struck by bullet in her apartment

Latest News

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) previews joint session speech
Sen. John Thune (R-SD) previews joint session speech
Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. revealed the results of an independent autopsy...
FBI starts probe into death of Black man killed by deputies
A Mississippi man and child created a viral moment when they had a conversation at a restaurant.
‘It’s the small things!’: Meal shared between strangers at Mississippi restaurant goes viral
Sedgwick County Vaccines
Sedgwick County struggles to fill appointments as Johnson & Johnson vaccine returns
The CDC director and President Joe Biden said Tuesday that people who are fully vaccinated can...
CDC, Biden announce new mask guidance