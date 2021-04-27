Advertisement

Evening storms still a potential for Kansas

Hail threat will continue to midnight
A few evening storms will threaten parts of Kansas.
A few evening storms will threaten parts of Kansas.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a few scattered storms in Kansas this evening will pose a risk of some hail and heavy downpours. After midnight, the threat for any large hail will end for Kansas.

Early Wednesday, temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s with winds turning back to the north. A cold front will help to keep the chance for rain in the forecast through Wednesday evening, although in western Kansas, there may not be any rain at all. Temperatures will top off in the 60s and 70s and it won’t be as windy.

Thursday looks to have some sun and wind once again. North to northwest winds will gust to 30 mph with highs warming to near 70.

Look for some really nice weather Friday with sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: A few evening storms, otherwise cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; chance for P.M. showers and storms. Wind: S/NW 10-15. High: 73.

Tomorrow night: Evening showers end by midnight; mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 10-20. Low: 50.

Thu: High: 74 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Fri: High: 75 Low: 45 Sunny.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 51 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy in the P.M.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 57 Increasing clouds; breezy.

Mon: High: 80 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy; chance for overnight showers/storms.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 57 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers/storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, another injured in Sunday evening shooting
Wichita Police seek two suspects in Sunday’s fatal shooting
Shooting on E. MacArthur
Sheriff’s office identifies man, woman found dead in S. Wichita
Hospitals see fourth wave of COVID-19 patients
Hospitals seeing 4th wave of COVID-19 patients
Kansas Department of Revenue has more than 213,000 Kansans who have suspended licenses, and...
New law seeks to get thousands of Kansans legally back on the road
Two people are dead after an apparent shooting on Saturday night in Douglas County.
Reporter dies after being struck by bullet in her apartment

Latest News

Two rounds of storms, some severe, are possible later Tuesday Meteorologist Jake Dunne says.
Severe storm potential late Tuesday into evening
After a warm and windy start to the workweek, a cold front will bring a chance for storms and...
Storm chances return Tuesday evening
Monday should be the warmest day of the year so far, with some wind ahead of storms on Tuesday...
More like summer on Monday
It’s going to get warm and windy on Monday, then a cold front will bring storms into Kansas on...
Fire danger Monday, storms return Tuesday