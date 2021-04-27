Evening storms still a potential for Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a few scattered storms in Kansas this evening will pose a risk of some hail and heavy downpours. After midnight, the threat for any large hail will end for Kansas.

Early Wednesday, temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s with winds turning back to the north. A cold front will help to keep the chance for rain in the forecast through Wednesday evening, although in western Kansas, there may not be any rain at all. Temperatures will top off in the 60s and 70s and it won’t be as windy.

Thursday looks to have some sun and wind once again. North to northwest winds will gust to 30 mph with highs warming to near 70.

Look for some really nice weather Friday with sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: A few evening storms, otherwise cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; chance for P.M. showers and storms. Wind: S/NW 10-15. High: 73.

Tomorrow night: Evening showers end by midnight; mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 10-20. Low: 50.

Thu: High: 74 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Fri: High: 75 Low: 45 Sunny.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 51 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy in the P.M.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 57 Increasing clouds; breezy.

Mon: High: 80 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy; chance for overnight showers/storms.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 57 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers/storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.