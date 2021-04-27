Hospitals seeing 4th wave of COVID-19 patients

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first time since mid-March, coronavirus hospital numbers are on the rise.

The Sedgwick County dashboard lists hospitalizations in good status, however, the number of patients is trending up.

Doctors said many of the patients they are seeing right now are younger than the ones they’ve seen in the past. They also said a lot of these people aren’t vaccinated.

Coronavirus numbers continue to go up across the world and some states, like Michigan, are seeing a fourth COVID-19 surge.

“We did have some associates that were able, willing, and able to go and support our colleagues in the Michigan market,” Anita Mills with Ascension Via Christi said.

Mills said this time last year, they also provided the same help.

“Last year we sent a smaller group, throughout the rest of the spring and early part of the summer we saw a number of our associates going up.”

In Wichita, hospitals are starting to see a slight uptick in hospitalizations.

“Shouldn’t have that short of a memory, last August it did this exact same thing, and we were so happy that we weren’t New York City, and then January came and we saw our parents and grandparents, and people at our places of worship, and people at the grocery store die,” Wesley ER Doctor Mark Mosley said.

Molsey said something has changed in the demographics of people coming into the hospital with COVID-19.

“The people that we are seeing now are almost all 30ish to 50ish.”

Both hospitals say the majority of the patients aren’t vaccinated.

“Today it’s available, there is no excuse,” Dr. Mosley said.

Dr. Mosley said it’s not over yet.

“We may all be done with COVID, but COVID may not be done with us.”

