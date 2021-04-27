Advertisement

Improperly discarded cigarette, wind cause fire damage to four homes in Hays

fire
fire(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A fire quickly spread between four homes in Hays due to the wind Monday, the Hays Fire Department said.

An improperly discarded cigarette started a fire Monday afternoon. The fire started in grass that eventually caught a fence on fire, which spread to a house. The fire then got into pine trees, jumped an alley, and caused damage to more structures.

The fire department said four homes were damaged, two with significant fire and smoke damage.

A firefighter has minor injuries when they got gravel in their eyes from the wind, but was quickly flushed out and went back to work.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, another injured in Sunday evening shooting
Wichita Police seek two suspects in Sunday’s fatal shooting
Shooting on E. MacArthur
Sheriff’s office identifies man, woman found dead in S. Wichita
Kansas Department of Revenue has more than 213,000 Kansans who have suspended licenses, and...
New law seeks to get thousands of Kansans legally back on the road
Two people are dead after an apparent shooting on Saturday night in Douglas County.
Reporter dies after being struck by bullet in her apartment
This Friday, April 23, 2021 photo shows the bottom part of a report filed by a Kansas Bureau of...
Kansas agency lost $72K: 4 years of probing, few answers

Latest News

Morgan's Landing shooting suspects
Hospitals see fourth wave of COVID-19 patients
Hospitals seeing 4th wave of COVID-19 patients
Hospitals see fourth wave of COVID-19 patients
Hospitals seeing 4th wave of COVID-19 patients
Andover's Joe Parsley remembers taking shelter under his pickup during the Andover tornado of...
Man reflects on surviving Andover tornado by sheltering under pickup