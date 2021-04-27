Improperly discarded cigarette, wind cause fire damage to four homes in Hays

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A fire quickly spread between four homes in Hays due to the wind Monday, the Hays Fire Department said.

An improperly discarded cigarette started a fire Monday afternoon. The fire started in grass that eventually caught a fence on fire, which spread to a house. The fire then got into pine trees, jumped an alley, and caused damage to more structures.

The fire department said four homes were damaged, two with significant fire and smoke damage.

A firefighter has minor injuries when they got gravel in their eyes from the wind, but was quickly flushed out and went back to work.

