Sedgwick County Zoo announces plans for green initiatives

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo on Monday, April 26, gave an update on a campaign geared toward conservation with several projects going into an overall effort to go more green. On Earth Day 2018, the Sedgwick County Zoo launched a campaign to introduce its efforts “to implement more green practices throughout the zoo.”

“Early changes included eliminating single-use plastic lids and straws from the restaurants and introducing sustainable serve ware along with energy audits and a more comprehensive recycling program,” the zoo said in a news release on its initiatives.

At the end of next month, the zoo will open a new entry complex and feature earth-friendly features that includes special UV-coated glass to prevent birds from crashing into the building. There are also solar panels on top of the new entryway and in the parking canopy.

The Sedgwick County Zoo is also enrolled in an initiative to use more wind energy. The wind and solar energy will help to power electric car charging stations that will be at the zoo.

“We know that small changes that we make at home really impact the rest of the world, and we wanted to be someone here in Wichita that our community can look to for inspiration for advice on, for example, how we can make a difference,” said Sedgwick County Zoo Marketing Manager Jennica King.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.