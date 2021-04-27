Severe storm potential late Tuesday into evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another breezy and mild morning across the state. Wake-up temperatures in the 60s will climb into the lower to middle 80s alongside a strong and gusty south to southwest wind between 15 and 25 mph.

A strong cold front will slowly move through the state today setting the stage for at least one, and possibly two rounds of strong to severe storms. Scattered storms this evening should calm down by midnight, but a second batch of storms is possible early Wednesday morning. The primary concern is large hail followed by damaging wind and brief heavy rainfall.

After a small lull in the activity late Wednesday morning, storms are a safe bet during the afternoon and evening. While some of the storms on Wednesday could be strong, the severe threat will be much lower than Tuesday. Dry weather returns to the state on Thursday and should hold through the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Warm with more clouds than sun. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 84.

Tonight: Scattered storms, some severe during the evening. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, cooler; showers/storms likely. Wind: S/NW 10-20. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Evening showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 50.

Thu: High 72. Low: 45. Windy; cloudy skies turn mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 75. Low: 52. Sunny.

Sat: High: 83. Low: 59. Mostly sunny; breezy and warmer.

Sun: High: 84. Low: 62. Mostly sunny, breezy and warm.

Mon: High: 83. Low: 57. Partly cloudy, breezy and warm.

