Advertisement

US ‘Real ID’ deadline is now May 2023 because of COVID-19

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Americans will have more time to get the Real ID that they will need to board a flight or enter federal facilities.

The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday extended the Real ID deadline until May 3, 2023. The deadline had been Oct. 1, 2021, but it was becoming clear that many people wouldn’t make it, in part because the COVID-19 outbreak has made it harder for states to issue new licenses.

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission.

The updated cards will be required for airport check-in and to enter federal facilities.

People are getting compliant IDs as they renew, but it takes time and the process has been slowed by the pandemic, with many state agencies operating at limited capacity.

DHS says only 43% of all driver’s licenses and identification cards are compliant.

Older IDs will be suitable to allow people to drive, buy liquor or other age-regulated products, and gamble at casinos. Travelers also can use military IDs or passports to access flights and federal facilities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, another injured in Sunday evening shooting
Wichita Police seek two suspects in Sunday’s fatal shooting
Shooting on E. MacArthur
Sheriff’s office identifies man, woman found dead in S. Wichita
Hospitals see fourth wave of COVID-19 patients
Hospitals seeing 4th wave of COVID-19 patients
Kansas Department of Revenue has more than 213,000 Kansans who have suspended licenses, and...
New law seeks to get thousands of Kansans legally back on the road
Two people are dead after an apparent shooting on Saturday night in Douglas County.
Reporter dies after being struck by bullet in her apartment

Latest News

fire
Improperly discarded cigarette, wind cause fire damage to four homes in Hays
Morgan's Landing shooting suspects
Hospitals see fourth wave of COVID-19 patients
Hospitals seeing 4th wave of COVID-19 patients
Hospitals see fourth wave of COVID-19 patients
Hospitals seeing 4th wave of COVID-19 patients