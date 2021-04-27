Advertisement

WATCH: Retired Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Merril Teller reflects on Andover tornado

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday, April 26, marks the 30th anniversary of the tornado that devastated the Andover community. Looking back on that night, former KWCH Chief Meteorologist Merril Teller sat down with a one-on-one interview with Eyewitness News Anchor and Right Now host, Michael Schwanke.

Teller, now retired, reflects on the rarity of the storm’s size and strength, the technology then available to track it and how he depended on storm spotters and the public in the effort to alert as many people as possible and ultimately save lives across the area.

