Where’s Shane? Wichita Art Museum Book Sale

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at the Wichita Art Museum to get a sneak peek at the Friends of the Wichita Art Museum Book Sale. It’s a great opportunity to buy some great books while helping out the Wichita Art Museum and all the cool things they do in the community! If you want more info on how you can be a part of this fun event- check out their website at wichitaartmuseum.org/event/blowout-book-sale-2/2021-05-01/.

Here are the details:

Friends of the Wichita Art Museum Book Sale

Where: Wichita Art Museum

May 1: 10am - 5pm

May 2: 11am - 5pm

Benefits the Wichita Art Museum

