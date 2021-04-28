Advertisement

American Legion members hold surprise birthday parade for WWII veteran, former Wichita business owner

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Members of the American Legion in Mulvane joined an effort Tuesday night that makes us Kansas Proud. Motorcyclists gathered for a surprise birthday parade and party for Johnny Bell on his 94th birthday. Bell served as a Marine during World War II and owned Bell’s Flooring in Wichita’s Delano neighborhood.

Bell’s caretaker, Connie Evans, organized the surprise and said Bell’s reaction alone made it worthwhile.

“Watching his face, it made you cry inside,” she said. “He’s so happy. He’s never had it done. It’ll be something he’ll never forget.”

American Legion members who participated in the birthday surprise said it was an honor to wish a “happy birthday” to a fellow veteran.

