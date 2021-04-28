Advertisement

Former Kansas school resource officer convicted of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy

Mark Scheetz (KCTV5)
Mark Scheetz (KCTV5)(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Norton man has been convicted of rape and aggravated criminal sodomy following a jury trial.

Mark A. Scheetz, 32, was convicted in Norton County District Court on two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of intimidation of a witness. The crimes took place between 2012 and 2015 in Norton County. The victim in the crime was under the age of 14 at the time.

When he was arrested, Scheetz was a school resource officer in Kansas City, Kansas. Before working there, he worked for the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office from 2016 to 2018.

Scheetz’s sentencing was set for May 25 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospitals see fourth wave of COVID-19 patients
Hospitals seeing 4th wave of COVID-19 patients
Easton Palmer was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for first-degree murder and aggravated...
18-year-old arrested in connection to Sunday’s fatal shooting of another teenager
Two rounds of storms, some severe, are possible later Tuesday Meteorologist Jake Dunne says.
Severe storm potential late Tuesday into evening
police lights
Police say 1 parent ran over another in school parking lot
Steven Fessenden, 30, was arrested and booked on first-degree murder charges for the deaths of...
Sheriff’s office arrests man in connection to Saturday’s fatal shooting at mobile home park

Latest News

Kansas Ag Update: Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Kansas Ag Update: Tuesday, April 27, 2021
KBI investigating after human remains found along Mitchell, Cloud County line
Farmland in Graham County, Kansas
Secretary of Agriculture: 30 by 30 plan not a ‘land grab;’ questions, concerns linger
Advocates push for truck drivers to be vaccinated earlier
Trucker shortage having impact on local, national, global economies