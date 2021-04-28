Former Kansas school resource officer convicted of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy

NORTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Norton man has been convicted of rape and aggravated criminal sodomy following a jury trial.

Mark A. Scheetz, 32, was convicted in Norton County District Court on two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of intimidation of a witness. The crimes took place between 2012 and 2015 in Norton County. The victim in the crime was under the age of 14 at the time.

When he was arrested, Scheetz was a school resource officer in Kansas City, Kansas. Before working there, he worked for the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office from 2016 to 2018.

Scheetz’s sentencing was set for May 25 at 1 p.m.

