Herring’s Home Run Downs No. 11 Oklahoma State

WICHITA, Kan. – Neleigh Herring delivered the go-ahead run on a sixth inning solo shot to right field, knocking off No. 11 Oklahoma State, 3-2, Tuesday night at Wilkins Stadium.

Wichita State (34-9-1) won the rubber match between the two teams after splitting two games in Stillwater last month. The Shockers also picked up their sixth ranked win of the season, two of them coming against the Cowgirls.

Bailey Lange (17-5) was lights out in the circle. She logged another complete game, allowing just five hits, the two biggest being back-to-back home runs in the top of the fifth. Lange walked none and struck out four.

Herring was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, breaking out of a slump since the series vs. Houston. Her solo home run – ninth of the season - in the sixth proved to be the game-winning run.

Sydney McKinney took National Player of the Year candidate and OSU’s ace pitcher, Carrie Eberle, deep in the first at-bat of the game. Her sixth home run of the season put the Shockers on the board with an early 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Wichita State extended its lead on Kaylee Huecker’s soft liner to second. Oklahoma State’s second baseman bobbled the ball allowing Huecker to reach first and pinch-runner Lauren Johnson to score from second base. That run would prove to be huge.

In Oklahoma State’s ensuing at bat, the Cowgirls immediately tied the game at 2-2 behind back-to-back home runs from Reagan Wright and Michaela Richbourg.

That set the stage for Herring to become the hero with her one-out solo home run over the right field wall.

Oklahoma State’s final opportunity came in the top of the seventh when the leadoff hitter reached on a single through the left side just glancing off the glove of Ryleigh Buck.

Lange would retire the next three Cowgirls in order to shut down any comeback attempt.

Wichita State travels to Tulsa this weekend for the final conference series of the season. The Shockers and Hurricane open a four-game series on Friday at 5 p.m. on ESPN+.

