Kansas City Royals expanding Kauffman Stadium capacity

A B-2 Stealth Bomber flies over Kauffman Stadium before a baseball game between the Kansas City...
A B-2 Stealth Bomber flies over Kauffman Stadium before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Texas Rangers on Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Royals are expanding Kauffman Stadium’s capacity for May games.

The team said it will provide pod-style seating, that’s socially distanced by three feet, to accommodate 17,400 fans.

The team is reviewing capacity limits on a month-by-month basis.

Other precautions are also being taken, such as mandatory face coverings, mobile tickets, and purchasing tickets in advance.

Single game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at www.royals.com.

