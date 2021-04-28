Kansas City Royals expanding Kauffman Stadium capacity

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Royals are expanding Kauffman Stadium’s capacity for May games.

The team said it will provide pod-style seating, that’s socially distanced by three feet, to accommodate 17,400 fans.

The team is reviewing capacity limits on a month-by-month basis.

Other precautions are also being taken, such as mandatory face coverings, mobile tickets, and purchasing tickets in advance.

Single game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at www.royals.com.

