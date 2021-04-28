Kansas families that use SNAP, free or reduced-price lunches can receive more benefits

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A program that allows Kansas families with children who utilize SNAP or free and reduced-price meals at schools, as well as some that utilize childcare, to receive benefits on their EBT cards.

The program, by the Kansas Department for Children and Families and the Kansas Department of Education’s Pandemic EBT (P-EBT), was approved by the USDA. Qualifying families will begin to receive food benefits in the next six weeks.

Qualifying family’s benefits are based on the number of children in the household and how long their school district had remote learning due to the pandemic.

Kansas families who have yet to apply for the free and reduced lunch program should do so to ensure eligibility. Families already participating should verify that their information is correct.

