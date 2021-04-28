Advertisement

Kansas Governor urges federal government to support F-35 program

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters following a tour of a childcare...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters following a tour of a childcare center, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. The Democratic governor calls a Republican proposal to ban transgender athletes from girls' and women's school sports "regressive." (AP Photo/John Hanna)((AP Photo/John Hanna))
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is urging the federal government to support the aviation industry in Kansas through the F-35 Lightning II program.

The governor sent a letter to President Joe Biden and “certain members of the House of Representatives.”

In that letter, the governor said in Kansas alone, more than 42 companies help build the F-35, which provides more than 5,290 direct and indirect jobs and a total annual economic impact of $617 million.

“Kansas is proud of our aviation history, so it’s only appropriate that so many of our citizens contribute to the production of the most advanced fighter jet ever produced,” Kelly said in the letter.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospitals see fourth wave of COVID-19 patients
Hospitals seeing 4th wave of COVID-19 patients
Two rounds of storms, some severe, are possible later Tuesday Meteorologist Jake Dunne says.
Severe storm potential late Tuesday into evening
Easton Palmer was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for first-degree murder and aggravated...
18-year-old arrested in connection to Sunday’s fatal shooting of another teenager
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
US ‘Real ID’ deadline is now May 2023 because of COVID-19

Latest News

Coronavirus in Kansas
Over 600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kansas since Monday
SNAP
Kansas families that use SNAP, free or reduced-price lunches can receive more benefits
Thursday, March11, marks one year since the WHO declared a global pandemic.
Kansas soon could have just 3 counties with mask orders
police lights
Police say 1 parent ran over another in school parking lot