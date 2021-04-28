Kansas Governor urges federal government to support F-35 program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is urging the federal government to support the aviation industry in Kansas through the F-35 Lightning II program.

The governor sent a letter to President Joe Biden and “certain members of the House of Representatives.”

In that letter, the governor said in Kansas alone, more than 42 companies help build the F-35, which provides more than 5,290 direct and indirect jobs and a total annual economic impact of $617 million.

“Kansas is proud of our aviation history, so it’s only appropriate that so many of our citizens contribute to the production of the most advanced fighter jet ever produced,” Kelly said in the letter.

